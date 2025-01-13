RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹158.45 and closed slightly higher at ₹158.6, reaching a high of ₹158.9 and a low of ₹152.9 throughout the day. The bank's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹9,371.84 crores. Over the past year, RBL Bank has experienced a 52-week high of ₹300.5 and a low of ₹147.55, with a trading volume of 380,529 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|157.67
|Support 1
|151.53
|Resistance 2
|161.4
|Support 2
|149.12
|Resistance 3
|163.81
|Support 3
|145.39
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹208.0, 34.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹134.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹318.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 380 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹158.9 & ₹152.9 yesterday to end at ₹154.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend