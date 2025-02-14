RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank's shares opened at ₹160.90 and closed slightly lower at ₹160.30. The stock reached a high of ₹165.90 and a low of ₹160.40 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹9,998.12 crore, RBL Bank's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹277.30 and a low of ₹146. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 95,467 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|166.96
|Support 1
|161.35
|Resistance 2
|169.29
|Support 2
|158.07
|Resistance 3
|172.57
|Support 3
|155.74
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 3.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 95 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹165.90 & ₹160.40 yesterday to end at ₹164.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend