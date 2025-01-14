Hello User
RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -3.14 %. The stock closed at 154.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149.5 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at 153.7 and closed slightly higher at 154.35, marking a modest gain. The stock reached a high of 153.7 and a low of 147.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of 9084.009 crore, RBL Bank's shares traded at a volume of 473,877 on the BSE. The bank's 52-week high stands at 300.5, while the low is at 147.55.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12464 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 473 k.

14 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹154.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 153.7 & 147.45 yesterday to end at 149.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

