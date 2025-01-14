RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹153.7 and closed slightly higher at ₹154.35, marking a modest gain. The stock reached a high of ₹153.7 and a low of ₹147.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹9084.009 crore, RBL Bank's shares traded at a volume of 473,877 on the BSE. The bank's 52-week high stands at ₹300.5, while the low is at ₹147.55.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 473 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹153.7 & ₹147.45 yesterday to end at ₹149.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend