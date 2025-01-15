Hello User
RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2025, by 3.24 %. The stock closed at 149.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.35 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at 149.55 and closed slightly lower at 149.50. The stock reached a high of 156.05 and a low of 149.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of 9,355.082 crore, RBL Bank's shares have experienced a 52-week high of 295 and a low of 147.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 344,566 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1155.22Support 1150.67
Resistance 2157.06Support 2147.96
Resistance 3159.77Support 3146.12
15 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 205.0, 32.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 134.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 318.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7779
    Buy1111
    Hold4442
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell0000
15 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12459 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 344 k.

15 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹149.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 156.05 & 149.55 yesterday to end at 154.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

