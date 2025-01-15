RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹149.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹149.50. The stock reached a high of ₹156.05 and a low of ₹149.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹9,355.082 crore, RBL Bank's shares have experienced a 52-week high of ₹295 and a low of ₹147.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 344,566 shares for the day.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|155.22
|Support 1
|150.67
|Resistance 2
|157.06
|Support 2
|147.96
|Resistance 3
|159.77
|Support 3
|146.12
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹205.0, 32.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹134.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹318.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 344 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹156.05 & ₹149.55 yesterday to end at ₹154.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend