RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹154.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹154.35. The stock reached a high of ₹158.70 and a low of ₹154.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹9,533.16 crore, RBL Bank's shares traded a volume of 344,618 on the BSE. The bank's stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹295 and a low of ₹147.45.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of RBL Bank has increased by 1.30%, currently trading at ₹159.20. However, over the past year, the price of RBL Bank shares has declined by 46.60%, also standing at ₹159.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.05%, reaching 23,213.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.98%
|3 Months
|-20.92%
|6 Months
|-35.68%
|YTD
|-0.73%
|1 Year
|-46.6%
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|159.51
|Support 1
|155.02
|Resistance 2
|161.42
|Support 2
|152.44
|Resistance 3
|164.0
|Support 3
|150.53
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹205.0, 30.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹134.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹318.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 344 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹158.7 & ₹154.5 yesterday to end at ₹157.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend