RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹167.25 and closed lower at ₹164.55. The stock reached a high of ₹168.15 and a low of ₹155.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹9518.11 crore, the bank's stock has a 52-week high of ₹277.30 and a low of ₹146. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 124,016 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|164.65
|Support 1
|152.15
|Resistance 2
|172.49
|Support 2
|147.49
|Resistance 3
|177.15
|Support 3
|139.65
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 8.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 124 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹168.15 & ₹155.50 yesterday to end at ₹156.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend