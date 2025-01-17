Hello User
RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 157.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158.5 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at 159.2 and closed at 157.15, experiencing a high of 160.65 and a low of 157.1. The bank's market capitalization stood at 9,632.84 crore. Over the past year, RBL Bank reached a 52-week high of 295 and a low of 147.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 280,382 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11892 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 280 k.

17 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹157.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 160.65 & 157.1 yesterday to end at 158.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

