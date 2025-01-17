RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹159.2 and closed at ₹157.15, experiencing a high of ₹160.65 and a low of ₹157.1. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹9,632.84 crore. Over the past year, RBL Bank reached a 52-week high of ₹295 and a low of ₹147.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 280,382 shares for the day.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 280 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹160.65 & ₹157.1 yesterday to end at ₹158.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend