RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹156 and closed slightly higher at ₹156.65, marking a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹157.75 and dipped to a low of ₹152.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹9448.24 crore, RBL Bank's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹277.30 and a low of ₹146. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 82,060 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of RBL Bank has increased by 0.16%, currently trading at ₹155.85. However, over the past year, RBL Bank's shares have experienced a decline of 40.61%, also settling at ₹155.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.39%
|3 Months
|0.1%
|6 Months
|-25.3%
|YTD
|-1.39%
|1 Year
|-40.61%
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|158.04
|Support 1
|152.5
|Resistance 2
|160.66
|Support 2
|149.58
|Resistance 3
|163.58
|Support 3
|146.96
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 9.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 82 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹157.75 & ₹152.50 yesterday to end at ₹155.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend