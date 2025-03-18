RBL Bank Share Price Highlights : RBL Bank closed today at ₹162.45, up 5.25% from yesterday's ₹154.35

RBL Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹157 and closed at ₹155.85, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹159.30 and a low of ₹153.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹9,372.10 crore, RBL Bank's performance is notable against its 52-week high of ₹272.10 and low of ₹146. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 145,047 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank Live Updates: Shareholding information
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank has a 12.44% MF holding & 13.39% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 20.69% in to 12.44% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.63% in to 13.39% in quarter.
RBL Bank Live Updates: Financial performance
RBL Bank has delivered a EPS growth of 28.50% & a revenue growth of 12.62% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 139036.90 cr which is 12.18% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
RBL Bank Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
RBL Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 4.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
RBL Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers
RBL Bank Live Updates: Today, RBL Bank's share price increased by 5.09%, reaching ₹162.20, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Jammu & Kashmir Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank are experiencing declines, whereas City Union Bank and Equitas Small Finance Bank are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|City Union Bank
|156.0
|3.0
|1.96
|187.8
|126.01
|11574.28
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|93.5
|-0.22
|-0.23
|147.0
|86.7
|10332.11
|Rbl Bank
|162.2
|7.85
|5.09
|272.1
|146.0
|9858.34
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|34.89
|-0.39
|-1.11
|56.73
|30.85
|6750.46
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|58.11
|2.06
|3.68
|107.74
|54.81
|6623.03
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Rbl Bank share price live: Today's Price range
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank's stock today recorded a low of ₹155.25 and a high of ₹162.80. This range reflects a notable movement in the stock's performance, indicating potential volatility and investor interest throughout the trading session.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 5.2%; Futures open interest increased by 4.63%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in RBL Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed today at ₹162.45, up 5.25% from yesterday's ₹154.35
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank share price closed the day at ₹162.45 - a 5.25% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 165.08 , 167.72 , 172.63. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 157.53 , 152.62 , 149.98.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 93.09% higher than yesterday
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, RBL Bank's trading volume has surged by 93.09% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹162.45, reflecting a 5.25% increase. Trading volume, alongside price changes, serves as a critical indicator for analyzing market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by high volume signals a potential sustainable rise, whereas a downward price movement with elevated volume could indicate a likelihood of further price declines.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates:
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹162, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹154.35
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of RBL Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹157.68 & second resistance of ₹161.17 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹163.03. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹163.03 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
RBL Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|158.41
|10 Days
|158.13
|20 Days
|158.77
|50 Days
|159.68
|100 Days
|162.32
|300 Days
|197.27
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
RBL Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of RBL Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
RBL Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 98.76% higher than yesterday
RBL Bank Live Updates: As of 2 PM, RBL Bank's trading volume has increased by 98.76% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹161, reflecting a rise of 4.31%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with elevated volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.
RBL Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank touched a high of 160.95 & a low of 159.1 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 159.45 and 159.95, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|161.23
|Support 1
|159.38
|Resistance 2
|162.02
|Support 2
|158.32
|Resistance 3
|163.08
|Support 3
|157.53
RBL Bank Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
RBL Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 6.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹159.90, up 3.60% from yesterday's ₹154.35
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of RBL Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹157.68 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹161.17. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹161.17 then there can be further positive price movement.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 78.36% higher than yesterday
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, RBL Bank's trading volume has increased by 78.36% compared to yesterday, with the price reaching ₹159.55, reflecting a rise of 3.37%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by high volume generally indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank touched a high of 159.15 & a low of 157.85 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 158.92 and 159.48, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|159.45
|Support 1
|158.15
|Resistance 2
|159.95
|Support 2
|157.35
|Resistance 3
|160.75
|Support 3
|156.85
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.54%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.54%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in RBL Bank suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Rbl Bank share price live: Today's Price range
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, RBL Bank stock recorded a low of ₹155.25 and reached a high of ₹158.90. This indicates a trading range of ₹3.65, reflecting some volatility in the stock's performance within the session.
RBL Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 70.22% higher than yesterday
RBL Bank Live Updates: As of 12 AM, RBL Bank's trading volume has increased by 70.22% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹158, reflecting a rise of 2.36%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. An upward price trend accompanied by higher volume typically signals a sustainable increase, while a downward price trend with elevated volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
RBL Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
RBL Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 159.23 and 157.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 157.83 and selling near hourly resistance 159.23 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|158.92
|Support 1
|157.77
|Resistance 2
|159.48
|Support 2
|157.18
|Resistance 3
|160.07
|Support 3
|156.62
RBL Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|158.41
|10 Days
|158.13
|20 Days
|158.77
|50 Days
|159.68
|100 Days
|162.32
|300 Days
|197.27
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
RBL Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of RBL Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹158.65, up 2.79% from yesterday's ₹154.35
RBL Bank Live Updates: The current market price of RBL Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹157.68 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹161.17. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹161.17 then there can be further positive price movement.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 44.21% higher than yesterday
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, RBL Bank's trading volume has increased by 44.21% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹158.25, reflecting a rise of 2.53%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank touched a high of 158.8 & a low of 157.4 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 158.22 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|159.23
|Support 1
|157.83
|Resistance 2
|159.72
|Support 2
|156.92
|Resistance 3
|160.63
|Support 3
|156.43
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹158.60, up 2.75% from yesterday's ₹154.35
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of RBL Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹157.68 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹161.17. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹161.17 then there can be further positive price movement.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank's share price has increased by 2.33% today, reaching ₹157.95, in line with its competitors. Other banks, including City Union Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Equitas Small Finance Bank, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.10% and 1.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|City Union Bank
|153.7
|0.7
|0.46
|187.8
|126.01
|11403.63
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|93.95
|0.23
|0.25
|147.0
|86.7
|10381.83
|Rbl Bank
|157.95
|3.6
|2.33
|272.1
|146.0
|9600.03
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|35.34
|0.06
|0.17
|56.73
|30.85
|6837.53
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|57.58
|1.53
|2.73
|107.74
|54.81
|6562.62
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 7.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
RBL Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 45.92% higher than yesterday
RBL Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, RBL Bank's trading volume has increased by 45.92% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹157.65, reflecting a rise of 2.14%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price change paired with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
RBL Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank touched a high of 158.15 & a low of 157.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|158.22
|Support 1
|157.12
|Resistance 2
|158.73
|Support 2
|156.53
|Resistance 3
|159.32
|Support 3
|156.02
RBL Bank Live Updates:
RBL Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank's share price increased by 2.11% today, reaching ₹157.60, while its competitors are showing varied performance. City Union Bank is experiencing a decline, whereas Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Equitas Small Finance Bank are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.81% and 0.73%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|City Union Bank
|152.5
|-0.5
|-0.33
|187.8
|126.01
|11314.6
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|93.81
|0.09
|0.1
|147.0
|86.7
|10366.36
|Rbl Bank
|157.6
|3.25
|2.11
|272.1
|146.0
|9578.75
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|35.42
|0.14
|0.4
|56.73
|30.85
|6853.01
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|57.69
|1.64
|2.93
|107.74
|54.81
|6575.16
RBL Bank Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.97%; Futures open interest increased by 0.33%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in RBL Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹157.45, up 2.01% from yesterday's ₹154.35
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank share price is at ₹157.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹152.33 and ₹157.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹152.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 157.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of RBL Bank has increased by 1.10%, currently trading at ₹156.05. However, over the past year, the price of RBL Bank shares has declined by 31.15%, also standing at ₹156.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.78%
|3 Months
|-1.41%
|6 Months
|-28.19%
|YTD
|-2.32%
|1 Year
|-31.15%
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|157.68
|Support 1
|152.33
|Resistance 2
|161.17
|Support 2
|150.47
|Resistance 3
|163.03
|Support 3
|146.98
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 10.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6910 k
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 145 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹155.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹159.30 & ₹153.95 yesterday to end at ₹154.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend