Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

RBL Bank Share Price Highlights : RBL Bank closed today at 162.45, up 5.25% from yesterday's 154.35

12 min read . 08:04 PM IST Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Highlights : RBL Bank stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 5.25 %. The stock closed at 154.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 162.45 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Highlights

RBL Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at 157 and closed at 155.85, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 159.30 and a low of 153.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of 9,372.10 crore, RBL Bank's performance is notable against its 52-week high of 272.10 and low of 146. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 145,047 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:04 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Shareholding information

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank has a 12.44% MF holding & 13.39% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 20.69% in to 12.44% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.63% in to 13.39% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:02 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Financial performance

RBL Bank has delivered a EPS growth of 28.50% & a revenue growth of 12.62% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 139036.90 cr which is 12.18% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

18 Mar 2025, 06:32 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 4.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy1111
    Hold4444
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 06:06 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

RBL Bank Live Updates: Today, RBL Bank's share price increased by 5.09%, reaching 162.20, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Jammu & Kashmir Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank are experiencing declines, whereas City Union Bank and Equitas Small Finance Bank are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
City Union Bank156.03.01.96187.8126.0111574.28
Jammu & Kashmir Bank93.5-0.22-0.23147.086.710332.11
Rbl Bank162.27.855.09272.1146.09858.34
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank34.89-0.39-1.1156.7330.856750.46
Equitas Small Finance Bank58.112.063.68107.7454.816623.03
18 Mar 2025, 05:31 PM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Rbl Bank share price live: Today's Price range

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank's stock today recorded a low of 155.25 and a high of 162.80. This range reflects a notable movement in the stock's performance, indicating potential volatility and investor interest throughout the trading session.

18 Mar 2025, 04:33 PM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 5.2%; Futures open interest increased by 4.63%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in RBL Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 03:48 PM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed today at ₹162.45, up 5.25% from yesterday's ₹154.35

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank share price closed the day at 162.45 - a 5.25% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 165.08 , 167.72 , 172.63. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 157.53 , 152.62 , 149.98.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:47 PM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 93.09% higher than yesterday

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, RBL Bank's trading volume has surged by 93.09% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 162.45, reflecting a 5.25% increase. Trading volume, alongside price changes, serves as a critical indicator for analyzing market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by high volume signals a potential sustainable rise, whereas a downward price movement with elevated volume could indicate a likelihood of further price declines.

18 Mar 2025, 03:33 PM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:13 PM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹162, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹154.35

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of RBL Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 157.68 & second resistance of 161.17 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 163.03. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 163.03 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 02:57 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days158.41
10 Days158.13
20 Days158.77
50 Days159.68
100 Days162.32
300 Days197.27
18 Mar 2025, 02:56 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

RBL Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of RBL Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:49 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 98.76% higher than yesterday

RBL Bank Live Updates: As of 2 PM, RBL Bank's trading volume has increased by 98.76% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 161, reflecting a rise of 4.31%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with elevated volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:36 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank touched a high of 160.95 & a low of 159.1 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 159.45 and 159.95, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1161.23Support 1159.38
Resistance 2162.02Support 2158.32
Resistance 3163.08Support 3157.53
18 Mar 2025, 02:12 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 6.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy1111
    Hold4444
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 02:06 PM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹159.90, up 3.60% from yesterday's ₹154.35

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of RBL Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 157.68 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 161.17. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 161.17 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 01:46 PM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 78.36% higher than yesterday

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, RBL Bank's trading volume has increased by 78.36% compared to yesterday, with the price reaching 159.55, reflecting a rise of 3.37%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by high volume generally indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:36 PM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank touched a high of 159.15 & a low of 157.85 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 158.92 and 159.48, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1159.45Support 1158.15
Resistance 2159.95Support 2157.35
Resistance 3160.75Support 3156.85
18 Mar 2025, 01:13 PM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.54%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.54%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in RBL Bank suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

18 Mar 2025, 01:05 PM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Rbl Bank share price live: Today's Price range

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, RBL Bank stock recorded a low of 155.25 and reached a high of 158.90. This indicates a trading range of 3.65, reflecting some volatility in the stock's performance within the session.

18 Mar 2025, 12:50 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 70.22% higher than yesterday

RBL Bank Live Updates: As of 12 AM, RBL Bank's trading volume has increased by 70.22% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 158, reflecting a rise of 2.36%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. An upward price trend accompanied by higher volume typically signals a sustainable increase, while a downward price trend with elevated volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 12:35 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

RBL Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 159.23 and 157.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 157.83 and selling near hourly resistance 159.23 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1158.92Support 1157.77
Resistance 2159.48Support 2157.18
Resistance 3160.07Support 3156.62
18 Mar 2025, 12:24 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days158.41
10 Days158.13
20 Days158.77
50 Days159.68
100 Days162.32
300 Days197.27
18 Mar 2025, 12:23 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

RBL Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of RBL Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:11 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹158.65, up 2.79% from yesterday's ₹154.35

RBL Bank Live Updates: The current market price of RBL Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 157.68 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 161.17. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 161.17 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:48 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 44.21% higher than yesterday

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, RBL Bank's trading volume has increased by 44.21% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 158.25, reflecting a rise of 2.53%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 11:36 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank touched a high of 158.8 & a low of 157.4 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 158.22 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1159.23Support 1157.83
Resistance 2159.72Support 2156.92
Resistance 3160.63Support 3156.43
18 Mar 2025, 11:22 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹158.60, up 2.75% from yesterday's ₹154.35

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of RBL Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 157.68 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 161.17. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 161.17 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:12 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank's share price has increased by 2.33% today, reaching 157.95, in line with its competitors. Other banks, including City Union Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Equitas Small Finance Bank, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.10% and 1.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
City Union Bank153.70.70.46187.8126.0111403.63
Jammu & Kashmir Bank93.950.230.25147.086.710381.83
Rbl Bank157.953.62.33272.1146.09600.03
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank35.340.060.1756.7330.856837.53
Equitas Small Finance Bank57.581.532.73107.7454.816562.62
18 Mar 2025, 11:02 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 7.8% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy1111
    Hold4444
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 10:47 AM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 45.92% higher than yesterday

RBL Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, RBL Bank's trading volume has increased by 45.92% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 157.65, reflecting a rise of 2.14%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price change paired with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:37 AM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank touched a high of 158.15 & a low of 157.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1158.22Support 1157.12
Resistance 2158.73Support 2156.53
Resistance 3159.32Support 3156.02
18 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST RBL Bank Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:56 AM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank's share price increased by 2.11% today, reaching 157.60, while its competitors are showing varied performance. City Union Bank is experiencing a decline, whereas Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Equitas Small Finance Bank are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.81% and 0.73%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
City Union Bank152.5-0.5-0.33187.8126.0111314.6
Jammu & Kashmir Bank93.810.090.1147.086.710366.36
Rbl Bank157.63.252.11272.1146.09578.75
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank35.420.140.456.7330.856853.01
Equitas Small Finance Bank57.691.642.93107.7454.816575.16
18 Mar 2025, 09:45 AM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.97%; Futures open interest increased by 0.33%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in RBL Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 09:35 AM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹157.45, up 2.01% from yesterday's ₹154.35

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank share price is at 157.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 152.33 and 157.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 152.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 157.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:17 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of RBL Bank has increased by 1.10%, currently trading at 156.05. However, over the past year, the price of RBL Bank shares has declined by 31.15%, also standing at 156.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.78%
3 Months-1.41%
6 Months-28.19%
YTD-2.32%
1 Year-31.15%
18 Mar 2025, 08:46 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1157.68Support 1152.33
Resistance 2161.17Support 2150.47
Resistance 3163.03Support 3146.98
18 Mar 2025, 08:30 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 10.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy1111
    Hold4444
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 08:16 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6910 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 145 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:04 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹155.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 159.30 & 153.95 yesterday to end at 154.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.