RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹157.95 and closed lower at ₹155.60, with a high of ₹157.95 and a low of ₹150. The market capitalization stood at ₹9180.89 crore. Over the past year, the bank's shares reached a 52-week high of ₹277.30 and a low of ₹146. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 104,549 shares.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 104 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹157.95 & ₹150 yesterday to end at ₹151.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend