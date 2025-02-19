Hello User
RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2025, by -2.89 %. The stock closed at 155.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 151.10 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at 157.95 and closed lower at 155.60, with a high of 157.95 and a low of 150. The market capitalization stood at 9180.89 crore. Over the past year, the bank's shares reached a 52-week high of 277.30 and a low of 146. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 104,549 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7736 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 104 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹155.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 157.95 & 150 yesterday to end at 151.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

