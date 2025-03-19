RBL Bank Share Price Highlights : RBL Bank closed today at ₹166.90, up 2.90% from yesterday's ₹162.20

RBL Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, RBL Bank's stock opened at ₹155.60 and closed at ₹154.35, reflecting a decline. The day's trading saw a high of ₹162.80 and a low of ₹155.25. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹9,858.34 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹272.10 and a low of ₹146, with a trading volume of 524,317 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank Live Updates: Shareholding information
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank has a 12.44% MF holding & 13.39% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 20.69% in to 12.44% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.63% in to 13.39% in quarter.
RBL Bank Live Updates: Financial performance
RBL Bank has delivered a EPS growth of 28.50% & a revenue growth of 12.62% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 139036.90 cr which is 12.18% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
RBL Bank Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
RBL Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 1.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
RBL Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank's share price increased by 2.90% today, reaching ₹166.90, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Some peers, like Jammu & Kashmir Bank, experienced declines, whereas others, including City Union Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Karnataka Bank, saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|City Union Bank
|155.85
|1.5
|0.97
|187.8
|126.01
|11563.15
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|93.03
|-0.47
|-0.5
|147.0
|86.7
|10280.17
|Rbl Bank
|166.9
|4.7
|2.9
|272.1
|146.0
|10144.0
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|35.65
|0.76
|2.18
|56.73
|30.85
|6897.51
|Karnataka Bank
|176.05
|1.6
|0.92
|245.0
|162.2
|6653.15
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Rbl Bank share price live: Today's Price range
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank's stock today experienced a low of ₹162.55 and reached a high of ₹168.10. This indicates a trading range of ₹5.55 for the day, reflecting investor activity and market fluctuations in the bank's shares.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.8%; Futures open interest increased by 0.76%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in RBL Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed today at ₹166.90, up 2.90% from yesterday's ₹162.20
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank share price closed the day at ₹166.90 - a 2.9% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 169.15 , 171.4 , 174.7. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 163.6 , 160.3 , 158.05.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -4.81% lower than yesterday
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, RBL Bank's trading volume is down by 4.81% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹166.90, reflecting a decline of 2.90%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates:
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹167.30, up 3.14% from yesterday's ₹162.20
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of RBL Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹165.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹167.72. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹167.72 then there can be further positive price movement.
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
RBL Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of RBL Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
RBL Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|158.41
|10 Days
|158.13
|20 Days
|158.77
|50 Days
|159.68
|100 Days
|162.32
|300 Days
|197.27
RBL Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -0.66% lower than yesterday
RBL Bank Live Updates: As of 2 PM, RBL Bank's trading volume is down by 0.66% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹167.65, reflecting a decrease of 3.36%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward movement, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal further downward pressure on prices.
RBL Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
RBL Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 166.98 and 165.63 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 165.63 and selling near hourly resistance 166.98 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|166.87
|Support 1
|166.12
|Resistance 2
|167.18
|Support 2
|165.68
|Resistance 3
|167.62
|Support 3
|165.37
RBL Bank Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
RBL Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 2.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹166.45, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹162.20
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of RBL Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹165.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹167.72. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹167.72 then there can be further positive price movement.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 18.95% higher than yesterday
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, RBL Bank's trading volume has increased by 18.95% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹166.15, reflecting a rise of 2.44%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. When there is a positive price trend accompanied by high volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trajectory. Conversely, a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank touched a high of 166.8 & a low of 165.45 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 165.75 and 166.0, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|166.98
|Support 1
|165.63
|Resistance 2
|167.57
|Support 2
|164.87
|Resistance 3
|168.33
|Support 3
|164.28
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.69%; Futures open interest increased by 0.49%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in RBL Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Rbl Bank share price live: Today's Price range
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank's stock today recorded a low of ₹162.55 and reached a high of ₹166.80. This trading range highlights the stock's volatility within the day, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment regarding the bank's performance and outlook.
RBL Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 24.34% higher than yesterday
RBL Bank Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for RBL Bank has increased by 24.34% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹165.80, reflecting a rise of 2.22%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
RBL Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
RBL Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 166.23 and 164.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 164.28 and selling near hourly resistance 166.23 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|165.75
|Support 1
|165.0
|Resistance 2
|166.0
|Support 2
|164.5
|Resistance 3
|166.5
|Support 3
|164.25
RBL Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|158.41
|10 Days
|158.13
|20 Days
|158.77
|50 Days
|159.68
|100 Days
|162.32
|300 Days
|197.27
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
RBL Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of RBL Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹164.90, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹162.20
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank share price is at ₹164.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹157.53 and ₹165.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹157.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 165.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 50.55% higher than yesterday
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, RBL Bank's trading volume has surged by 50.55% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹165, reflecting an increase of 1.73%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable rise, while a downward price movement with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 165.68 and 163.98 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 163.98 and selling near hourly resistance 165.68 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|166.23
|Support 1
|164.28
|Resistance 2
|167.47
|Support 2
|163.57
|Resistance 3
|168.18
|Support 3
|162.33
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹165.05, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹162.20
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank share price is at ₹165.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹157.53 and ₹165.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹157.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 165.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank's share price has increased by 2.34% today, reaching ₹166, in line with its industry counterparts. Other banks like City Union Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Karnataka Bank are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.29% and 0.22%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|City Union Bank
|154.35
|0.0
|0.0
|187.8
|126.01
|11451.86
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|94.55
|1.05
|1.12
|147.0
|86.7
|10448.13
|Rbl Bank
|166.0
|3.8
|2.34
|272.1
|146.0
|10089.3
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|35.11
|0.22
|0.63
|56.73
|30.85
|6793.03
|Karnataka Bank
|175.9
|1.45
|0.83
|245.0
|162.2
|6647.48
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 2.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
RBL Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 5.28% higher than yesterday
RBL Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, RBL Bank's trading volume has increased by 5.28% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹166.35, reflecting a rise of 2.56%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal potential further declines.
RBL Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank touched a high of 165.35 & a low of 163.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|165.68
|Support 1
|163.98
|Resistance 2
|166.37
|Support 2
|162.97
|Resistance 3
|167.38
|Support 3
|162.28
RBL Bank Live Updates:
RBL Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers
RBL Bank Live Updates: Today, RBL Bank's share price increased by 1.08%, reaching ₹163.95, while its peers showed mixed performance. City Union Bank experienced a decline, whereas Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Karnataka Bank saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded slight changes of -0.07% and +0.11%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|City Union Bank
|154.25
|-0.1
|-0.06
|187.8
|126.01
|11444.44
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|94.9
|1.4
|1.5
|147.0
|86.7
|10486.81
|Rbl Bank
|163.95
|1.75
|1.08
|272.1
|146.0
|9964.7
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|35.14
|0.25
|0.72
|56.73
|30.85
|6798.83
|Karnataka Bank
|174.8
|0.35
|0.2
|245.0
|162.2
|6605.91
RBL Bank Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.95%; Futures open interest increased by 0.95%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in RBL Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹164.85, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹162.20
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank share price is at ₹164.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹157.53 and ₹165.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹157.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 165.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of RBL Bank has increased by 0.74%, currently trading at ₹163.40. However, over the past year, RBL Bank's shares have experienced a decline of 27.70%, also settling at ₹163.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.78%
|3 Months
|4.09%
|6 Months
|-24.97%
|YTD
|2.71%
|1 Year
|-27.7%
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|165.08
|Support 1
|157.53
|Resistance 2
|167.72
|Support 2
|152.62
|Resistance 3
|172.63
|Support 3
|149.98
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 4.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6874 k
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 524 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹154.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹162.80 & ₹155.25 yesterday to end at ₹162.20. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.