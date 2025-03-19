Hello User
RBL Bank Share Price Highlights : RBL Bank closed today at 166.90, up 2.90% from yesterday's 162.20

11 min read . 08:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Highlights : RBL Bank stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 2.90 %. The stock closed at 162.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166.90 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Highlights

RBL Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, RBL Bank's stock opened at 155.60 and closed at 154.35, reflecting a decline. The day's trading saw a high of 162.80 and a low of 155.25. The bank's market capitalization stands at 9,858.34 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 272.10 and a low of 146, with a trading volume of 524,317 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:03 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Shareholding information

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank has a 12.44% MF holding & 13.39% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 20.69% in to 12.44% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.63% in to 13.39% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:03 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Financial performance

RBL Bank has delivered a EPS growth of 28.50% & a revenue growth of 12.62% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 139036.90 cr which is 12.18% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

19 Mar 2025, 06:30 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 1.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy1111
    Hold4444
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 06:01 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank's share price increased by 2.90% today, reaching 166.90, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Some peers, like Jammu & Kashmir Bank, experienced declines, whereas others, including City Union Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Karnataka Bank, saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
City Union Bank155.851.50.97187.8126.0111563.15
Jammu & Kashmir Bank93.03-0.47-0.5147.086.710280.17
Rbl Bank166.94.72.9272.1146.010144.0
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank35.650.762.1856.7330.856897.51
Karnataka Bank176.051.60.92245.0162.26653.15
19 Mar 2025, 05:31 PM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Rbl Bank share price live: Today's Price range

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank's stock today experienced a low of 162.55 and reached a high of 168.10. This indicates a trading range of 5.55 for the day, reflecting investor activity and market fluctuations in the bank's shares.

19 Mar 2025, 04:33 PM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.8%; Futures open interest increased by 0.76%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in RBL Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 03:51 PM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed today at ₹166.90, up 2.90% from yesterday's ₹162.20

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank share price closed the day at 166.90 - a 2.9% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 169.15 , 171.4 , 174.7. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 163.6 , 160.3 , 158.05.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:48 PM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -4.81% lower than yesterday

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, RBL Bank's trading volume is down by 4.81% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 166.90, reflecting a decline of 2.90%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 03:31 PM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:12 PM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹167.30, up 3.14% from yesterday's ₹162.20

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of RBL Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 165.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 167.72. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 167.72 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 02:56 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

RBL Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of RBL Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

19 Mar 2025, 02:56 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days158.41
10 Days158.13
20 Days158.77
50 Days159.68
100 Days162.32
300 Days197.27
19 Mar 2025, 02:49 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -0.66% lower than yesterday

RBL Bank Live Updates: As of 2 PM, RBL Bank's trading volume is down by 0.66% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 167.65, reflecting a decrease of 3.36%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward movement, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal further downward pressure on prices.

19 Mar 2025, 02:34 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

RBL Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 166.98 and 165.63 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 165.63 and selling near hourly resistance 166.98 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1166.87Support 1166.12
Resistance 2167.18Support 2165.68
Resistance 3167.62Support 3165.37
19 Mar 2025, 02:07 PM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹166.45, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹162.20

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of RBL Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 165.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 167.72. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 167.72 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 01:51 PM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 18.95% higher than yesterday

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, RBL Bank's trading volume has increased by 18.95% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 166.15, reflecting a rise of 2.44%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. When there is a positive price trend accompanied by high volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trajectory. Conversely, a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 01:34 PM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank touched a high of 166.8 & a low of 165.45 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 165.75 and 166.0, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1166.98Support 1165.63
Resistance 2167.57Support 2164.87
Resistance 3168.33Support 3164.28
19 Mar 2025, 01:12 PM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.69%; Futures open interest increased by 0.49%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in RBL Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 01:02 PM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Rbl Bank share price live: Today's Price range

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank's stock today recorded a low of 162.55 and reached a high of 166.80. This trading range highlights the stock's volatility within the day, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment regarding the bank's performance and outlook.

19 Mar 2025, 12:46 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 24.34% higher than yesterday

RBL Bank Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for RBL Bank has increased by 24.34% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 165.80, reflecting a rise of 2.22%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 12:35 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

RBL Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 166.23 and 164.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 164.28 and selling near hourly resistance 166.23 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1165.75Support 1165.0
Resistance 2166.0Support 2164.5
Resistance 3166.5Support 3164.25
19 Mar 2025, 12:22 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days158.41
10 Days158.13
20 Days158.77
50 Days159.68
100 Days162.32
300 Days197.27
19 Mar 2025, 12:21 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

RBL Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of RBL Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

19 Mar 2025, 12:10 PM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹164.90, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹162.20

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank share price is at 164.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 157.53 and 165.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 157.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 165.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:46 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 50.55% higher than yesterday

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, RBL Bank's trading volume has surged by 50.55% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 165, reflecting an increase of 1.73%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable rise, while a downward price movement with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 11:37 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 165.68 and 163.98 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 163.98 and selling near hourly resistance 165.68 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1166.23Support 1164.28
Resistance 2167.47Support 2163.57
Resistance 3168.18Support 3162.33
19 Mar 2025, 11:25 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹165.05, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹162.20

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank share price is at 165.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 157.53 and 165.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 157.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 165.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 10:46 AM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 5.28% higher than yesterday

RBL Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, RBL Bank's trading volume has increased by 5.28% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 166.35, reflecting a rise of 2.56%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal potential further declines.

19 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank touched a high of 165.35 & a low of 163.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1165.68Support 1163.98
Resistance 2166.37Support 2162.97
Resistance 3167.38Support 3162.28
19 Mar 2025, 10:13 AM IST RBL Bank Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:40 AM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.95%; Futures open interest increased by 0.95%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in RBL Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 09:36 AM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹164.85, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹162.20

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank share price is at 164.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 157.53 and 165.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 157.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 165.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:18 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of RBL Bank has increased by 0.74%, currently trading at 163.40. However, over the past year, RBL Bank's shares have experienced a decline of 27.70%, also settling at 163.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.78%
3 Months4.09%
6 Months-24.97%
YTD2.71%
1 Year-27.7%
19 Mar 2025, 08:45 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1165.08Support 1157.53
Resistance 2167.72Support 2152.62
Resistance 3172.63Support 3149.98
19 Mar 2025, 08:17 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6874 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 524 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹154.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 162.80 & 155.25 yesterday to end at 162.20. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

