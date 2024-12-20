RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹164.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹164.3. The stock reached a high of ₹164.5 and a low of ₹155.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹9,987.455 crore, RBL Bank's stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹300.5 and above its 52-week low of ₹147.55. The trading volume on the BSE was 474,477 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹164.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹164.5 & ₹155.15 yesterday to end at ₹158.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend