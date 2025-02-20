RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank's stock opened at ₹150.35 and closed at ₹151.10, reflecting a slight upward movement. The stock reached a high of ₹162 and a low of ₹149.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹9,794.57 crore, RBL Bank's shares traded a volume of 972,649 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹277.30, while the 52-week low is ₹146.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|165.6
|Support 1
|152.89
|Resistance 2
|170.11
|Support 2
|144.69
|Resistance 3
|178.31
|Support 3
|140.18
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 5.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.01% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 972 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹162 & ₹149.10 yesterday to end at ₹161.20. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.