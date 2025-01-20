RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹159.7 and closed at ₹158.55, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹159.7 and a low of ₹154.7 during the day. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹9,632.84 crore. Over the past year, RBL Bank's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹295 and a low of ₹147.45, with a trading volume of 292,921 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of RBL Bank has decreased by 3.97%, currently trading at ₹148.95. Over the past year, RBL Bank's shares have dropped by 42.52%, also landing at ₹148.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.59%
|3 Months
|-19.89%
|6 Months
|-35.46%
|YTD
|-1.82%
|1 Year
|-42.52%
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|157.73
|Support 1
|153.58
|Resistance 2
|160.29
|Support 2
|151.99
|Resistance 3
|161.88
|Support 3
|149.43
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 292 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹159.7 & ₹154.7 yesterday to end at ₹155.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend