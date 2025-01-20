Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went down today, 20 Jan 2025, by -2.05 %. The stock closed at 158.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 155.3 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at 159.7 and closed at 158.55, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 159.7 and a low of 154.7 during the day. The bank's market capitalization stands at 9,632.84 crore. Over the past year, RBL Bank's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 295 and a low of 147.45, with a trading volume of 292,921 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of RBL Bank has decreased by 3.97%, currently trading at 148.95. Over the past year, RBL Bank's shares have dropped by 42.52%, also landing at 148.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.59%
3 Months-19.89%
6 Months-35.46%
YTD-1.82%
1 Year-42.52%
20 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1157.73Support 1153.58
Resistance 2160.29Support 2151.99
Resistance 3161.88Support 3149.43
20 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11928 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 292 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹158.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 159.7 & 154.7 yesterday to end at 155.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.