RBL Bank Share Price Highlights : RBL Bank closed today at ₹164.65, down -1.70% from yesterday's ₹167.50

11 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:04 PM IST
RBL Bank Share Price Highlights : RBL Bank stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2025, by -1.70 %. The stock closed at 167.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.65 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Highlights

RBL Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, RBL Bank's stock opened at 162.55 and closed slightly lower at 162.20. The stock reached a high of 168.10 and a low of 162.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of 10,144 crore, RBL Bank's performance reflects its 52-week high of 272.10 and a low of 146. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 265,504 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:04:48 PM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates: Financial performance

RBL Bank has delivered a EPS growth of 28.50% & a revenue growth of 12.62% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 139036.90 cr which is 12.18% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

20 Mar 2025, 06:31:41 PM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 3.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy1111
    Hold4444
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 06:01:36 PM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank's share price declined by 1.70% today, reaching 164.65, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While Equitas Small Finance Bank experienced a drop, City Union Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, increased by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
City Union Bank158.02.551.64187.8126.0111722.66
Jammu & Kashmir Bank94.851.972.12147.086.710481.29
Rbl Bank164.65-2.85-1.7272.1146.010007.24
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank35.950.371.0456.7330.856955.55
Equitas Small Finance Bank57.24-0.83-1.43107.7454.816523.87
20 Mar 2025, 05:30:49 PM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Rbl Bank share price live: Today's Price range

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank's stock today recorded a low of 164 and a high of 170.15. The trading range indicates a moderate level of volatility, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics for the day. The stock's performance showcases its potential fluctuations within this range.

20 Mar 2025, 04:34:46 PM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.29%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.87%

A lower futures price along with lower open interest in RBL Bank suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.

20 Mar 2025, 03:52:23 PM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed today at ₹164.65, down -1.70% from yesterday's ₹167.50

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank share price closed the day at 164.65 - a 1.7% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 168.53 , 172.42 , 174.68. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 162.38 , 160.12 , 156.23.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:50:18 PM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 19.35% higher than yesterday

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, RBL Bank's trading volume has increased by 19.35% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 164.65, reflecting a decrease of 1.70%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with significant volume may signal the potential for further price drops.

20 Mar 2025, 03:34:17 PM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:13:12 PM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹164.40, down -1.85% from yesterday's ₹167.50

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank share price is at 164.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 163.6 and 169.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 163.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 03:00:17 PM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

RBL Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of RBL Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 02:57:44 PM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days156.51
10 Days157.73
20 Days158.26
50 Days159.59
100 Days162.10
300 Days196.80
20 Mar 2025, 02:49:05 PM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 19.68% higher than yesterday

RBL Bank Live Updates: As of 2 PM, RBL Bank's trading volume is 19.68% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 165.05, reflecting a decrease of 1.46%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price to understand market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:38:21 PM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank touched a high of 166.35 & a low of 164.8 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 165.42 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 165.03 & 164.57 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1166.2Support 1164.65
Resistance 2167.05Support 2163.95
Resistance 3167.75Support 3163.1
20 Mar 2025, 02:11:37 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 02:00:49 PM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹166.05, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹167.50

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank share price is at 166.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 163.6 and 169.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 163.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:47:00 PM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 3.51% higher than yesterday

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for RBL Bank has increased by 3.51% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 165.95, reflecting a decrease of 0.93%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 01:36:14 PM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 166.47 and 165.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 165.77 and selling near hourly resistance 166.47 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1166.27Support 1165.42
Resistance 2166.73Support 2165.03
Resistance 3167.12Support 3164.57
20 Mar 2025, 01:11:03 PM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.74%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.97%

A lower futures price along with lower open interest in RBL Bank suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.

20 Mar 2025, 01:01:28 PM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Rbl Bank share price live: Today's Price range

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank's stock experienced a low of 165.50 and reached a high of 170.15 today. This range indicates a volatility of 4.65, reflecting market fluctuations throughout the trading session. Investors may monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities.

20 Mar 2025, 12:51:10 PM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 1.86% higher than yesterday

RBL Bank Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for RBL Bank is 1.86% greater than yesterday, while the price stands at 165.90, reflecting a decrease of 0.96%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a potential for a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 12:36:44 PM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

RBL Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 166.8 and 165.55 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 165.55 and selling near hourly resistance 166.8 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1166.47Support 1165.77
Resistance 2166.88Support 2165.48
Resistance 3167.17Support 3165.07
20 Mar 2025, 12:25:23 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 12:20:01 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 12:13:07 PM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹166.20, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹167.50

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank share price is at 166.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 163.6 and 169.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 163.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:47:40 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -6.47% lower than yesterday

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, RBL Bank's trading volume is down by 6.47% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 166.45, reflecting a decrease of 0.63%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 11:38:20 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 167.95 and 165.55 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 165.55 and selling near hourly resistance 167.95 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1166.8Support 1165.55
Resistance 2167.6Support 2165.1
Resistance 3168.05Support 3164.3
20 Mar 2025, 11:23:43 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹166.20, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹167.50

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank share price is at 166.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 163.6 and 169.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 163.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:18:12 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank's share price declined by 0.42% today, currently trading at 166.80, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Equitas Small Finance Bank experienced a drop, other competitors like City Union Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.58% and 0.67%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
City Union Bank156.651.20.77187.8126.0111622.5
Jammu & Kashmir Bank94.51.621.74147.086.710442.61
Rbl Bank166.8-0.7-0.42272.1146.010137.92
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank35.950.371.0456.7330.856955.55
Equitas Small Finance Bank57.46-0.61-1.05107.7454.816548.95
20 Mar 2025, 11:01:08 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 10:46:55 AM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 28.74% higher than yesterday

RBL Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, RBL Bank's trading volume has increased by 28.74% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 166.60, reflecting a decrease of 0.54%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze alongside price movements to identify trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:35:10 AM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank touched a high of 168.25 & a low of 165.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1167.95Support 1165.55
Resistance 2169.3Support 2164.5
Resistance 3170.35Support 3163.15
20 Mar 2025, 10:11:04 AM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:50:05 AM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank's share price is currently down by 0.30%, trading at 167, while its competitors, including City Union Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Equitas Small Finance Bank, are experiencing gains today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.69% and 0.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
City Union Bank156.20.750.48187.8126.0111589.11
Jammu & Kashmir Bank95.02.122.28147.086.710497.86
Rbl Bank167.0-0.5-0.3272.1146.010150.07
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank35.860.280.7956.7330.856938.14
Equitas Small Finance Bank58.080.010.02107.7454.816619.61
20 Mar 2025, 09:40:01 AM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.06%; Futures open interest increased by 0.09%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in RBL Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 09:36:41 AM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹167.50, up 0.00% from yesterday's ₹167.50

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank share price is at 167.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 163.6 and 169.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 163.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:17:43 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank's share price has increased by 2.90%, currently trading at 166.90. However, over the past year, the price has declined by 26.67%, also standing at 166.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.42%
3 Months7.14%
6 Months-20.9%
YTD5.84%
1 Year-26.67%
20 Mar 2025, 08:45:00 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1169.15Support 1163.6
Resistance 2171.4Support 2160.3
Resistance 3174.7Support 3158.05
20 Mar 2025, 08:31:36 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 08:18:07 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6962 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 265 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:04:49 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹162.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 168.10 & 162.55 yesterday to end at 166.90. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

