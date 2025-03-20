RBL Bank Share Price Highlights : RBL Bank closed today at 164.65, down -1.70% from yesterday's 167.50

RBL Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, RBL Bank's stock opened at ₹162.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹162.20. The stock reached a high of ₹168.10 and a low of ₹162.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹10,144 crore, RBL Bank's performance reflects its 52-week high of ₹272.10 and a low of ₹146. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 265,504 shares.
RBL Bank has delivered a EPS growth of 28.50% & a revenue growth of 12.62% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 139036.90 cr which is 12.18% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
RBL Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 3.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank's share price declined by 1.70% today, reaching ₹164.65, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While Equitas Small Finance Bank experienced a drop, City Union Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, increased by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|City Union Bank
|158.0
|2.55
|1.64
|187.8
|126.01
|11722.66
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|94.85
|1.97
|2.12
|147.0
|86.7
|10481.29
|Rbl Bank
|164.65
|-2.85
|-1.7
|272.1
|146.0
|10007.24
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|35.95
|0.37
|1.04
|56.73
|30.85
|6955.55
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|57.24
|-0.83
|-1.43
|107.74
|54.81
|6523.87
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank's stock today recorded a low of ₹164 and a high of ₹170.15. The trading range indicates a moderate level of volatility, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics for the day. The stock's performance showcases its potential fluctuations within this range.
A lower futures price along with lower open interest in RBL Bank suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank share price closed the day at ₹164.65 - a 1.7% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 168.53 , 172.42 , 174.68. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 162.38 , 160.12 , 156.23.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, RBL Bank's trading volume has increased by 19.35% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹164.65, reflecting a decrease of 1.70%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with significant volume may signal the potential for further price drops.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank share price is at ₹164.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹163.6 and ₹169.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹163.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
RBL Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of RBL Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|156.51
|10 Days
|157.73
|20 Days
|158.26
|50 Days
|159.59
|100 Days
|162.10
|300 Days
|196.80
RBL Bank Live Updates: As of 2 PM, RBL Bank's trading volume is 19.68% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹165.05, reflecting a decrease of 1.46%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price to understand market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank touched a high of 166.35 & a low of 164.8 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 165.42 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 165.03 & 164.57 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|166.2
|Support 1
|164.65
|Resistance 2
|167.05
|Support 2
|163.95
|Resistance 3
|167.75
|Support 3
|163.1
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank share price is at ₹166.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹163.6 and ₹169.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹163.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for RBL Bank has increased by 3.51% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹165.95, reflecting a decrease of 0.93%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 166.47 and 165.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 165.77 and selling near hourly resistance 166.47 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|166.27
|Support 1
|165.42
|Resistance 2
|166.73
|Support 2
|165.03
|Resistance 3
|167.12
|Support 3
|164.57
A lower futures price along with lower open interest in RBL Bank suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank's stock experienced a low of ₹165.50 and reached a high of ₹170.15 today. This range indicates a volatility of ₹4.65, reflecting market fluctuations throughout the trading session. Investors may monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities.
RBL Bank Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for RBL Bank is 1.86% greater than yesterday, while the price stands at ₹165.90, reflecting a decrease of 0.96%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a potential for a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.
RBL Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 166.8 and 165.55 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 165.55 and selling near hourly resistance 166.8 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|166.47
|Support 1
|165.77
|Resistance 2
|166.88
|Support 2
|165.48
|Resistance 3
|167.17
|Support 3
|165.07
RBL Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of RBL Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank share price is at ₹166.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹163.6 and ₹169.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹163.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, RBL Bank's trading volume is down by 6.47% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹166.45, reflecting a decrease of 0.63%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 167.95 and 165.55 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 165.55 and selling near hourly resistance 167.95 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|166.8
|Support 1
|165.55
|Resistance 2
|167.6
|Support 2
|165.1
|Resistance 3
|168.05
|Support 3
|164.3
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank share price is at ₹166.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹163.6 and ₹169.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹163.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank's share price declined by 0.42% today, currently trading at ₹166.80, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Equitas Small Finance Bank experienced a drop, other competitors like City Union Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.58% and 0.67%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|City Union Bank
|156.65
|1.2
|0.77
|187.8
|126.01
|11622.5
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|94.5
|1.62
|1.74
|147.0
|86.7
|10442.61
|Rbl Bank
|166.8
|-0.7
|-0.42
|272.1
|146.0
|10137.92
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|35.95
|0.37
|1.04
|56.73
|30.85
|6955.55
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|57.46
|-0.61
|-1.05
|107.74
|54.81
|6548.95
RBL Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, RBL Bank's trading volume has increased by 28.74% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹166.60, reflecting a decrease of 0.54%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze alongside price movements to identify trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank touched a high of 168.25 & a low of 165.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|167.95
|Support 1
|165.55
|Resistance 2
|169.3
|Support 2
|164.5
|Resistance 3
|170.35
|Support 3
|163.15
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank's share price is currently down by 0.30%, trading at ₹167, while its competitors, including City Union Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Equitas Small Finance Bank, are experiencing gains today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.69% and 0.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|City Union Bank
|156.2
|0.75
|0.48
|187.8
|126.01
|11589.11
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|95.0
|2.12
|2.28
|147.0
|86.7
|10497.86
|Rbl Bank
|167.0
|-0.5
|-0.3
|272.1
|146.0
|10150.07
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|35.86
|0.28
|0.79
|56.73
|30.85
|6938.14
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|58.08
|0.01
|0.02
|107.74
|54.81
|6619.61
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in RBL Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank share price is at ₹167.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹163.6 and ₹169.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹163.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 169.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank's share price has increased by 2.90%, currently trading at ₹166.90. However, over the past year, the price has declined by 26.67%, also standing at ₹166.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.42%
|3 Months
|7.14%
|6 Months
|-20.9%
|YTD
|5.84%
|1 Year
|-26.67%
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|169.15
|Support 1
|163.6
|Resistance 2
|171.4
|Support 2
|160.3
|Resistance 3
|174.7
|Support 3
|158.05
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 265 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹168.10 & ₹162.55 yesterday to end at ₹166.90. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.