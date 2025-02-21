LIVE UPDATES

RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2025, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 161.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 160.15 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.