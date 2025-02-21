RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹159.05 and closed at ₹161.20, marking a positive movement in its share price. The stock reached a high of ₹161.20 and a low of ₹157.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹9,730.77 crore, RBL Bank's shares saw a trading volume of 147,881 on the BSE. The stock is currently well below its 52-week high of ₹277.30 and above its low of ₹146.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of RBL Bank has decreased by -0.06%, currently trading at ₹160.00. Over the past year, RBL Bank's shares have declined by -38.04%, also settling at ₹160.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22913.15 during the same timeframe. Please note that this information is accurate as of October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.68%
|3 Months
|4.42%
|6 Months
|-30.39%
|YTD
|1.35%
|1 Year
|-38.04%
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|161.52
|Support 1
|157.92
|Resistance 2
|163.16
|Support 2
|155.96
|Resistance 3
|165.12
|Support 3
|154.32
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 6.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|7
|7
|8
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 149 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹161.20 & ₹157.55 yesterday to end at ₹160.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend