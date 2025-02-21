Hello User
RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2025, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 161.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 160.15 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at 159.05 and closed at 161.20, marking a positive movement in its share price. The stock reached a high of 161.20 and a low of 157.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of 9,730.77 crore, RBL Bank's shares saw a trading volume of 147,881 on the BSE. The stock is currently well below its 52-week high of 277.30 and above its low of 146.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of RBL Bank has decreased by -0.06%, currently trading at 160.00. Over the past year, RBL Bank's shares have declined by -38.04%, also settling at 160.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22913.15 during the same timeframe. Please note that this information is accurate as of October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.68%
3 Months4.42%
6 Months-30.39%
YTD1.35%
1 Year-38.04%
21 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1161.52Support 1157.92
Resistance 2163.16Support 2155.96
Resistance 3165.12Support 3154.32
21 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 6.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy1112
    Hold4443
    Sell7786
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7157 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 149 k.

21 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹161.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 161.20 & 157.55 yesterday to end at 160.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

