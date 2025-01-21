Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went up today, 21 Jan 2025, by 2.19 %. The stock closed at 155.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158.5 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at 146 and closed at 155.1, marking a notable increase. The stock reached a high of 159.45 and a low of 146 during the session. With a market capitalization of 9,614 crore, RBL Bank's shares saw a trading volume of 1,161,720 on the BSE. The stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 295, with a low of 147.45.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1162.54Support 1150.15
Resistance 2166.71Support 2141.93
Resistance 3174.93Support 3137.76
21 Jan 2025, 08:42 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 7.26% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 318.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5777
    Buy1112
    Hold4443
    Sell8666
    Strong Sell0000
21 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 32 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11563 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 176.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1161 k.

21 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹155.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 159.45 & 146 yesterday to end at 158.5. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.