RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹146 and closed at ₹155.1, marking a notable increase. The stock reached a high of ₹159.45 and a low of ₹146 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹9,614 crore, RBL Bank's shares saw a trading volume of 1,161,720 on the BSE. The stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹295, with a low of ₹147.45.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|162.54
|Support 1
|150.15
|Resistance 2
|166.71
|Support 2
|141.93
|Resistance 3
|174.93
|Support 3
|137.76
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 7.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹318.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|8
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 176.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1161 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹159.45 & ₹146 yesterday to end at ₹158.5. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.