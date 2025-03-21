Explore
RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 10:47 AM IST
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 164.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.70 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates
RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at 166.60 and closed at 167.50, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 170.15 and a low of 164 during the session. With a market capitalization of 10,007.24 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 399,895. RBL Bank's 52-week high stands at 272.10, while the 52-week low is 146, indicating significant volatility.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:47:09 AM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -54.58% lower than yesterday

RBL Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, RBL Bank's trading volume has decreased by 54.58% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 167.70, reflecting a decline of 1.76%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

21 Mar 2025, 10:36:41 AM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank touched a high of 167.9 & a low of 165.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1168.63Support 1166.43
Resistance 2169.37Support 2164.97
Resistance 3170.83Support 3164.23
21 Mar 2025, 10:10:00 AM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:55:16 AM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

RBL Bank Live Updates: Today, RBL Bank's share price has increased by 1.03%, reaching 166.50, aligning with the positive trends of its peers. Other banks like City Union Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Karnataka Bank are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.25% and 0.23%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
City Union Bank162.163.652.3187.9125.9712015.82
Jammu And Kashmir Bank95.570.510.54147.286.6110524.0
Rbl Bank166.51.71.03272.1146.010119.68
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank36.20.180.556.7330.857003.92
Karnataka Bank184.10.450.25245.0162.26957.37
21 Mar 2025, 09:42:07 AM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.32%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.29%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in RBL Bank suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

21 Mar 2025, 09:30:09 AM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹165.70, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹164.80

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank share price is at 165.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 162.38 and 168.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 162.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 168.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:18:21 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of RBL Bank has increased by 0.73%, currently trading at 166.00. However, over the past year, RBL Bank's shares have decreased by 29.46%, also priced at 166.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.52%
3 Months3.91%
6 Months-21.45%
YTD4.16%
1 Year-29.46%
21 Mar 2025, 08:48:11 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1168.53Support 1162.38
Resistance 2172.42Support 2160.12
Resistance 3174.68Support 3156.23
21 Mar 2025, 08:34:51 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 3.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy1111
    Hold4444
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Mar 2025, 08:17:05 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6953 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 399 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:02:59 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹167.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 170.15 & 164 yesterday to end at 164.65. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

