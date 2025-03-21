RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹166.60 and closed at ₹167.50, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹170.15 and a low of ₹164 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹10,007.24 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 399,895. RBL Bank's 52-week high stands at ₹272.10, while the 52-week low is ₹146, indicating significant volatility.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 1.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
RBL Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, RBL Bank's trading volume has decreased by 54.58% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹167.70, reflecting a decline of 1.76%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank touched a high of 167.9 & a low of 165.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|168.63
|Support 1
|166.43
|Resistance 2
|169.37
|Support 2
|164.97
|Resistance 3
|170.83
|Support 3
|164.23
RBL Bank Live Updates: Today, RBL Bank's share price has increased by 1.03%, reaching ₹166.50, aligning with the positive trends of its peers. Other banks like City Union Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Karnataka Bank are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.25% and 0.23%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|City Union Bank
|162.16
|3.65
|2.3
|187.9
|125.97
|12015.82
|Jammu And Kashmir Bank
|95.57
|0.51
|0.54
|147.2
|86.61
|10524.0
|Rbl Bank
|166.5
|1.7
|1.03
|272.1
|146.0
|10119.68
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|36.2
|0.18
|0.5
|56.73
|30.85
|7003.92
|Karnataka Bank
|184.1
|0.45
|0.25
|245.0
|162.2
|6957.37
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in RBL Bank suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank share price is at ₹165.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹162.38 and ₹168.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹162.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 168.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of RBL Bank has increased by 0.73%, currently trading at ₹166.00. However, over the past year, RBL Bank's shares have decreased by 29.46%, also priced at ₹166.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.52%
|3 Months
|3.91%
|6 Months
|-21.45%
|YTD
|4.16%
|1 Year
|-29.46%
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|168.53
|Support 1
|162.38
|Resistance 2
|172.42
|Support 2
|160.12
|Resistance 3
|174.68
|Support 3
|156.23
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 3.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 399 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹170.15 & ₹164 yesterday to end at ₹164.65. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.