RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹157.8 and closed at ₹158.5, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹160.5 and a low of ₹154 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹9,619.47 crore, RBL Bank's 52-week high stands at ₹279.1, while the 52-week low is ₹146. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 523,146 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹156, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹158.55
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank share price is at ₹156 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹154.71 and ₹161.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹154.71 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 161.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of RBL Bank has decreased by 0.66%, currently trading at ₹157.50. Over the past year, RBL Bank's shares have experienced a decline of 41.10%, reaching ₹157.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, rising to 23024.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.83%
|3 Months
|0.13%
|6 Months
|-32.87%
|YTD
|0.17%
|1 Year
|-41.1%
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|161.13
|Support 1
|154.71
|Resistance 2
|163.95
|Support 2
|151.11
|Resistance 3
|167.55
|Support 3
|148.29
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 7.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹318.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|8
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11801 k
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 523 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹158.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹160.5 & ₹154 yesterday to end at ₹158.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.