RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -1.61 %. The stock closed at 158.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 156 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at 157.8 and closed at 158.5, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 160.5 and a low of 154 during the session. With a market capitalization of 9,619.47 crore, RBL Bank's 52-week high stands at 279.1, while the 52-week low is 146. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 523,146 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:31 AM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹156, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹158.55

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank share price is at 156 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 154.71 and 161.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 154.71 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 161.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 Jan 2025, 09:21 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of RBL Bank has decreased by 0.66%, currently trading at 157.50. Over the past year, RBL Bank's shares have experienced a decline of 41.10%, reaching 157.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, rising to 23024.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.83%
3 Months0.13%
6 Months-32.87%
YTD0.17%
1 Year-41.1%
22 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1161.13Support 1154.71
Resistance 2163.95Support 2151.11
Resistance 3167.55Support 3148.29
22 Jan 2025, 08:36 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 7.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 318.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5777
    Buy1112
    Hold4443
    Sell8666
    Strong Sell0000
22 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11801 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 523 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹158.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 160.5 & 154 yesterday to end at 158.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

