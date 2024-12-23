RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹164.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹164.30. The stock reached a high of ₹164.50 and a low of ₹151.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹9,987.455 crore, RBL Bank's shares have seen significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹300.50 and a low of ₹147.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 983,628 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹219.0, 43.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹318.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 177 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹164.5 & ₹151.35 yesterday to end at ₹152.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend