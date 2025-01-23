Hello User
RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -2.21 %. The stock closed at 158.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 155.05 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank's stock opened at 158.6 and closed slightly lower at 158.55. The intraday performance saw a high of 158.9 and a low of 151.1. The market capitalization stood at 9,424.37 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 279.1 and a low of 146. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 467,620 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11448 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 467 k.

23 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹158.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 158.9 & 151.1 yesterday to end at 155.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

