RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank's stock opened at ₹158.6 and closed slightly lower at ₹158.55. The intraday performance saw a high of ₹158.9 and a low of ₹151.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹9,424.37 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹279.1 and a low of ₹146. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 467,620 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 467 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹158.9 & ₹151.1 yesterday to end at ₹155.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend