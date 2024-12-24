RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank's stock opened at ₹153.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹152.75. The stock reached a high of ₹156.5 and a low of ₹152.8 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹9,286.091 crore, RBL Bank's share price remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹300.5 and above its 52-week low of ₹147.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 295,620 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-today-granules-india-rbl-bank-among-5-stocks-in-f-o-ban-list-on-december-24-11734971266264.html
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|156.91
|Support 1
|153.01
|Resistance 2
|158.65
|Support 2
|150.85
|Resistance 3
|160.81
|Support 3
|149.11
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹219.0, 41.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹318.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 295 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹156.5 & ₹152.8 yesterday to end at ₹154.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend