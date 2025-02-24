Hello User
RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went up today, 24 Feb 2025, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 160.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 162.40 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at 160 and closed slightly higher at 160.10. The stock reached a high of 164.80 and a low of 159.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of 9,870.49 crore, RBL Bank's shares have seen a 52-week high of 277.30 and a low of 146. The trading volume on BSE was 140,424 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1165.66Support 1159.4
Resistance 2168.42Support 2155.9
Resistance 3171.92Support 3153.14
24 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 4.68% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy1112
    Hold4443
    Sell7786
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
24 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6831 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 140 k.

24 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹160.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 164.80 & 159.75 yesterday to end at 162.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

