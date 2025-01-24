RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹154.4 and closed slightly higher at ₹155.05. The stock reached a high of ₹157 and a low of ₹153.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹9,479.68 crore, RBL Bank's performance reflects its volatility, given the 52-week high of ₹279.1 and low of ₹146. The BSE volume recorded was 138,863 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|157.95
|Support 1
|153.9
|Resistance 2
|159.58
|Support 2
|151.48
|Resistance 3
|162.0
|Support 3
|149.85
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 9.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|8
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 138 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹157 & ₹153.35 yesterday to end at ₹155.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend