RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2025, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 155.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 155.95 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at 154.4 and closed slightly higher at 155.05. The stock reached a high of 157 and a low of 153.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of 9,479.68 crore, RBL Bank's performance reflects its volatility, given the 52-week high of 279.1 and low of 146. The BSE volume recorded was 138,863 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1157.95Support 1153.9
Resistance 2159.58Support 2151.48
Resistance 3162.0Support 3149.85
24 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 9.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5777
    Buy1112
    Hold4443
    Sell8666
    Strong Sell0000
24 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10745 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 138 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹155.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 157 & 153.35 yesterday to end at 155.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

