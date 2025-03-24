RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹164.75 and closed slightly higher at ₹164.80. The stock experienced a high of ₹169.05 and maintained its low at ₹164.75. With a market capitalization of ₹10,247.32 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 391,726 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Over the past year, RBL Bank's stock reached a high of ₹272.10 and a low of ₹146.
RBL Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank touched a high of 172.5 & a low of 170.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|173.2
|Support 1
|170.8
|Resistance 2
|174.05
|Support 2
|169.25
|Resistance 3
|175.6
|Support 3
|168.4
RBL Bank Live Updates:
RBL BANK
RBL BANK
RBL Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank's share price increased by 1.66% today, reaching ₹171.05, while its peers are experiencing mixed performance. City Union Bank is seeing a decline, whereas Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Karnataka Bank are all showing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|City Union Bank
|159.36
|-0.72
|-0.45
|187.9
|125.97
|11808.35
|Jammu And Kashmir Bank
|98.02
|1.64
|1.7
|147.2
|86.61
|10793.79
|Rbl Bank
|171.05
|2.8
|1.66
|272.1
|146.0
|10396.23
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|35.99
|0.38
|1.07
|56.73
|30.85
|6963.29
|Karnataka Bank
|183.3
|1.55
|0.85
|245.0
|162.2
|6927.13
RBL Bank Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.77%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.44%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in RBL Bank suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹170.70, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹168.25
RBL Bank Live Updates: The current market price of RBL Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹170.18 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹171.77. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹171.77 then there can be further positive price movement.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of RBL Bank has increased by 1.66%, currently trading at ₹171.05. However, over the past year, RBL Bank's shares have experienced a decline of 30.60%, reaching ₹171.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.66%
|3 Months
|11.78%
|6 Months
|-20.93%
|YTD
|6.52%
|1 Year
|-30.6%
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|170.18
|Support 1
|165.88
|Resistance 2
|171.77
|Support 2
|163.17
|Resistance 3
|174.48
|Support 3
|161.58
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 0.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6975 k
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 391 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹164.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹169.05 & ₹164.75 yesterday to end at ₹168.60. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.