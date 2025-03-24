Hello User
RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 168.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.70 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at 164.75 and closed slightly higher at 164.80. The stock experienced a high of 169.05 and maintained its low at 164.75. With a market capitalization of 10,247.32 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 391,726 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Over the past year, RBL Bank's stock reached a high of 272.10 and a low of 146.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank touched a high of 172.5 & a low of 170.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1173.2Support 1170.8
Resistance 2174.05Support 2169.25
Resistance 3175.6Support 3168.4
24 Mar 2025, 10:11 AM IST RBL Bank Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank's share price increased by 1.66% today, reaching 171.05, while its peers are experiencing mixed performance. City Union Bank is seeing a decline, whereas Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Karnataka Bank are all showing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
City Union Bank159.36-0.72-0.45187.9125.9711808.35
Jammu And Kashmir Bank98.021.641.7147.286.6110793.79
Rbl Bank171.052.81.66272.1146.010396.23
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank35.990.381.0756.7330.856963.29
Karnataka Bank183.31.550.85245.0162.26927.13
24 Mar 2025, 09:43 AM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.77%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.44%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in RBL Bank suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

24 Mar 2025, 09:34 AM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹170.70, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹168.25

RBL Bank Live Updates: The current market price of RBL Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 170.18 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 171.77. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 171.77 then there can be further positive price movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:20 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of RBL Bank has increased by 1.66%, currently trading at 171.05. However, over the past year, RBL Bank's shares have experienced a decline of 30.60%, reaching 171.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.66%
3 Months11.78%
6 Months-20.93%
YTD6.52%
1 Year-30.6%
24 Mar 2025, 08:47 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1170.18Support 1165.88
Resistance 2171.77Support 2163.17
Resistance 3174.48Support 3161.58
24 Mar 2025, 08:30 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 0.83% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy1111
    Hold4444
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
24 Mar 2025, 08:17 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6975 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 391 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹164.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 169.05 & 164.75 yesterday to end at 168.60. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

