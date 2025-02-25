Explore
LIVE UPDATES

RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

3 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 161.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 161.25 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at 161.50 and closed at 162.50, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 162 and a low of 157.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of 9,748.93 crore, RBL Bank's performance remains noteworthy, especially considering its 52-week high of 277.30 and low of 146. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 113,198 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:56:02 AM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank's share price remained unchanged today, trading at 161.20, while its peers showed mixed performance. City Union Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, and Equitas Small Finance Bank experienced declines, whereas Karnataka Bank saw an uptick. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
City Union Bank147.3-0.4-0.27187.8124.9710928.79
Jammu & Kashmir Bank99.68-0.41-0.41149.786.711015.02
RBL Bank161.20.00.0277.3146.09797.56
Equitas Small Finance Bank58.93-0.22-0.37109.759.056716.49
Karnataka Bank172.151.10.64259.4168.56505.76
25 Feb 2025, 09:40:34 AM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.3%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.61%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in RBL Bank suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

25 Feb 2025, 09:30:50 AM IST

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹161.25, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹161.20

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank share price is at 161.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 157.43 and 162.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 157.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 162.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:15:45 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of RBL Bank has increased by 1.33%, currently trading at 163.35. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 40.07%, also settling at 163.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.32%
3 Months9.41%
6 Months-29.47%
YTD1.89%
1 Year-40.07%
25 Feb 2025, 08:45:00 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1162.05Support 1157.43
Resistance 2164.44Support 2155.2
Resistance 3166.67Support 3152.81
25 Feb 2025, 08:35:42 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 5.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy1112
    Hold4443
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
25 Feb 2025, 08:15:32 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6408 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 139 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:03:25 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹162.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 162 & 157.55 yesterday to end at 160.40. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

