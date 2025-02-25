RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹161.50 and closed at ₹162.50, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹162 and a low of ₹157.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹9,748.93 crore, RBL Bank's performance remains noteworthy, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹277.30 and low of ₹146. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 113,198 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank's share price remained unchanged today, trading at ₹161.20, while its peers showed mixed performance. City Union Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, and Equitas Small Finance Bank experienced declines, whereas Karnataka Bank saw an uptick. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|City Union Bank
|147.3
|-0.4
|-0.27
|187.8
|124.97
|10928.79
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|99.68
|-0.41
|-0.41
|149.7
|86.7
|11015.02
|RBL Bank
|161.2
|0.0
|0.0
|277.3
|146.0
|9797.56
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|58.93
|-0.22
|-0.37
|109.7
|59.05
|6716.49
|Karnataka Bank
|172.15
|1.1
|0.64
|259.4
|168.5
|6505.76
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in RBL Bank suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank share price is at ₹161.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹157.43 and ₹162.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹157.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 162.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of RBL Bank has increased by 1.33%, currently trading at ₹163.35. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 40.07%, also settling at ₹163.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.32%
|3 Months
|9.41%
|6 Months
|-29.47%
|YTD
|1.89%
|1 Year
|-40.07%
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|162.05
|Support 1
|157.43
|Resistance 2
|164.44
|Support 2
|155.2
|Resistance 3
|166.67
|Support 3
|152.81
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 5.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 139 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹162 & ₹157.55 yesterday to end at ₹160.40. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.