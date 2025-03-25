Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 3.92 %. The stock closed at 168.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.85 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at 168.35 and closed slightly lower at 168.25, marking a minor decline. The stock reached a high of 177.00 and a low of 167.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of 10,627.19 crores, RBL Bank's shares traded at a volume of 504,644 on the BSE. The bank's 52-week high stands at 272.10, while the low is 146.00.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹168.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 177.00 & 167.50 yesterday to end at 174.85. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.