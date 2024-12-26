RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹156 and closed slightly lower at ₹154.9. The stock recorded a high of ₹163.9 and a low of ₹154.75, with a trading volume of 519,971 shares on the BSE. The market capitalization stood at ₹9,925.463 crore. Over the past year, RBL Bank has seen a 52-week high of ₹300.5 and a low of ₹147.55.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹219.0, 34.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹318.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 519 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹163.9 & ₹154.75 yesterday to end at ₹163.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend