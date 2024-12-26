Hello User
RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2024, by 5.33 %. The stock closed at 154.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 163.15 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at 156 and closed slightly lower at 154.9. The stock recorded a high of 163.9 and a low of 154.75, with a trading volume of 519,971 shares on the BSE. The market capitalization stood at 9,925.463 crore. Over the past year, RBL Bank has seen a 52-week high of 300.5 and a low of 147.55.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 219.0, 34.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 318.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7779
    Buy1121
    Hold4432
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell0000
26 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14290 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 519 k.

26 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹154.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 163.9 & 154.75 yesterday to end at 163.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

