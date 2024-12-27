RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹164.6 and closed at ₹163.15, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹168.8 and a low of ₹161.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹9,870.763 crore, RBL Bank's performance remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹300.5 and above its low of ₹147.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 420,817 shares.
RBL Bank divests entire 8.16% stake via OFS in DAM Capital after IPO for ₹163 crore
RBL Bank informed in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges that it does not hold any equity stake in DAM Capital Advisors after the transaction.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|167.02
|Support 1
|160.72
|Resistance 2
|171.03
|Support 2
|158.43
|Resistance 3
|173.32
|Support 3
|154.42
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹219.0, 34.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹318.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15043 k
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.0% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 420 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹163.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹168.8 & ₹161.35 yesterday to end at ₹162.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend