LIVE UPDATES

RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2024, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 163.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 162.5 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at 164.6 and closed at 163.15, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 168.8 and a low of 161.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of 9,870.763 crore, RBL Bank's performance remains significantly below its 52-week high of 300.5 and above its low of 147.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 420,817 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2024, 09:01:02 AM IST

RBL Bank divests entire 8.16% stake via OFS in DAM Capital after IPO for ₹163 crore

RBL Bank informed in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges that it does not hold any equity stake in DAM Capital Advisors after the transaction.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/rbl-bank-divests-entire-8-16-stake-via-ofs-in-dam-capital-after-ipo-for-rs-163-crore-11735226932292.html

27 Dec 2024, 08:48:13 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1167.02Support 1160.72
Resistance 2171.03Support 2158.43
Resistance 3173.32Support 3154.42
27 Dec 2024, 08:30:03 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 219.0, 34.77% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 318.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7779
    Buy1121
    Hold4432
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell0000
27 Dec 2024, 08:15:31 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15043 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.0% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 420 k.

27 Dec 2024, 08:01:34 AM IST

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹163.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 168.8 & 161.35 yesterday to end at 162.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

