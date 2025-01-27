RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹154.80 and closed at ₹155.95, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹162.75 and a low of ₹153 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹9,465.09 crore, RBL Bank's shares traded a volume of 348,063 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹279.10 and a low of ₹146.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 9.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|7
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 63.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 348 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹162.75 & ₹153 yesterday to end at ₹155.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend