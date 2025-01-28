Hello User
RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -3.60 %. The stock closed at 155.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 150.05 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at 154.20 and closed at 155.65, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 154.45 and a low of 148.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 9,465.09 crore, the bank's shares traded a total volume of 196,539 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 279.10, while the 52-week low is 146.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1153.74Support 1146.83
Resistance 2157.8Support 2143.98
Resistance 3160.65Support 3139.92
28 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 13.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5577
    Buy1112
    Hold4443
    Sell7866
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
28 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10509 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 202 k.

28 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹155.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 154.45 & 148.05 yesterday to end at 150.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

