RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹154.20 and closed at ₹155.65, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹154.45 and a low of ₹148.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹9,465.09 crore, the bank's shares traded a total volume of 196,539 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹279.10, while the 52-week low is ₹146.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|153.74
|Support 1
|146.83
|Resistance 2
|157.8
|Support 2
|143.98
|Resistance 3
|160.65
|Support 3
|139.92
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 13.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|7
|8
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 202 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹154.45 & ₹148.05 yesterday to end at ₹150.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend