RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹152.20 and closed at ₹149.95, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹157.45 and a low of ₹150 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹9,112.57 crore, with a trading volume of 474,604 shares on the BSE. The bank's 52-week high is ₹279.10, while the 52-week low is ₹146, indicating significant volatility in its stock price.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank's share price has increased by 1.03%, currently trading at ₹157.00. However, over the past year, the price of RBL Bank shares has decreased by 39.01%, also standing at ₹157.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.71%
|3 Months
|-4.85%
|6 Months
|-34.4%
|YTD
|-1.54%
|1 Year
|-39.01%
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|158.62
|Support 1
|151.11
|Resistance 2
|161.82
|Support 2
|146.8
|Resistance 3
|166.13
|Support 3
|143.6
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 9.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|7
|8
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10887 k
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 474 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹149.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹157.45 & ₹150 yesterday to end at ₹155.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend