RBL Bank share price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 155.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 157.70 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at 152.20 and closed at 149.95, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 157.45 and a low of 150 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 9,112.57 crore, with a trading volume of 474,604 shares on the BSE. The bank's 52-week high is 279.10, while the 52-week low is 146, indicating significant volatility in its stock price.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:33 AM IST RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank trading at ₹157.70, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹155.40

RBL Bank Live Updates: RBL Bank share price is at 157.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 151.11 and 158.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 151.11 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 158.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank's share price has increased by 1.03%, currently trading at 157.00. However, over the past year, the price of RBL Bank shares has decreased by 39.01%, also standing at 157.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.71%
3 Months-4.85%
6 Months-34.4%
YTD-1.54%
1 Year-39.01%
29 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1158.62Support 1151.11
Resistance 2161.82Support 2146.8
Resistance 3166.13Support 3143.6
29 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 9.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5577
    Buy1112
    Hold4443
    Sell7866
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
29 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10887 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 474 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹149.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 157.45 & 150 yesterday to end at 155.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

