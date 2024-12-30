Hello User
RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went down today, 30 Dec 2024, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 162.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 160.2 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank's shares opened at 164.2 and closed lower at 162.5, with a high of 164.2 and a low of 157.05. The bank's market capitalization stood at approximately 9715.78 crore. Over the past year, RBL Bank reached a peak of 300.5 and a low of 147.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 731,053 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1163.67Support 1156.42
Resistance 2167.61Support 2153.11
Resistance 3170.92Support 3149.17
30 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 219.0, 36.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 318.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7779
    Buy1121
    Hold4432
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell0000
30 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15889 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 731 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹162.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 164.2 & 157.05 yesterday to end at 160.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

