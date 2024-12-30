RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank's shares opened at ₹164.2 and closed lower at ₹162.5, with a high of ₹164.2 and a low of ₹157.05. The bank's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹9715.78 crore. Over the past year, RBL Bank reached a peak of ₹300.5 and a low of ₹147.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 731,053 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|163.67
|Support 1
|156.42
|Resistance 2
|167.61
|Support 2
|153.11
|Resistance 3
|170.92
|Support 3
|149.17
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹219.0, 36.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹318.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 731 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹164.2 & ₹157.05 yesterday to end at ₹160.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend