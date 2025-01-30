RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹156.85 and closed at ₹155.40, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹159.80 and a low of ₹155.45 during the session. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹9,454.76 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹279.10 and a low of ₹146. The BSE volume for the day was 166,571 shares traded.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹170.0, 7.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|7
|8
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 166 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹159.80 & ₹155.45 yesterday to end at ₹157.55. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.