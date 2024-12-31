Hello User
RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -2.22 %. The stock closed at 160.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 156.65 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at 160.45 and closed slightly lower at 160.20. The stock reached a high of 161.85 and a low of 155.90 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 9,715.78 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 376,089 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of 300.5 and a low of 147.55.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16000 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 390 k.

31 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹160.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 161.85 & 155.9 yesterday to end at 156.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

