RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at ₹160.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹160.20. The stock reached a high of ₹161.85 and a low of ₹155.90 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹9,715.78 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 376,089 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of ₹300.5 and a low of ₹147.55.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 390 k.
RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹161.85 & ₹155.9 yesterday to end at ₹156.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend