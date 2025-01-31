Hello User
RBL Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : RBL Bank stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2025, by 3.01 %. The stock closed at 157.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 162.55 per share. Investors should monitor RBL Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

RBL Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, RBL Bank opened at 157.05 and closed at 157.80, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 164 and a low of 157.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 9,595.77 crore, RBL Bank's performance reflects a 52-week high of 279.10 and a low of 146. The BSE volume for the day was 228,772 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for RBL Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1165.14Support 1158.15
Resistance 2168.11Support 2154.13
Resistance 3172.13Support 3151.16
31 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 170.0, 4.58% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5577
    Buy1112
    Hold4443
    Sell7866
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
31 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10745 k

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 228 k.

31 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: RBL Bank closed at ₹157.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

RBL Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 164 & 157.05 yesterday to end at 162.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

