RBZ JEWELLERS Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Livemint

RBZ JEWELLERS stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 100 per share. The stock is currently trading at 104.99 per share. Investors should monitor RBZ JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBZ JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

RBZ JEWELLERS Share Price Today : RBZ JEWELLERS had an open price of 100 and a close price of 100 for the last trading day. The stock had a high of 104.99 and a low of 95. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are not provided. The BSE volume for the stock was 106,845 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST RBZ JEWELLERS share price Live :RBZ JEWELLERS closed at ₹100 on last trading day

On the last day, RBZ JEWELLERS had a trading volume of 106,845 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 100.

