RBZ JEWELLERS Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

RBZ JEWELLERS stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 100 per share. The stock is currently trading at 104.99 per share. Investors should monitor RBZ JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBZ JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

RBZ JEWELLERS Share Price Today : RBZ JEWELLERS opened at 100 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 104.99 and a low of 95. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for RBZ JEWELLERS are not available. The BSE volume for the day was 126,524 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST RBZ JEWELLERS share price Live :RBZ JEWELLERS closed at ₹100 on last trading day

On the last day of RBZ Jewellers on the BSE, there were 126,524 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 100.

