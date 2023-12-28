RBZ JEWELLERS Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

RBZ JEWELLERS Share Price Today : RBZ JEWELLERS opened at ₹100 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹104.99 and a low of ₹95. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for RBZ JEWELLERS are not available. The BSE volume for the day was 126,524 shares.
28 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST
