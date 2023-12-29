RBZ JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : RBZ JEWELLERS Sparkles with Positive Trading

RBZ JEWELLERS Share Price Today : RBZ Jewellers had an open price of ₹110.23 and a close price of ₹104.99 on the last day. The highest price recorded for the day was ₹110.23, while the lowest price was also ₹110.23. The market capitalization is recorded as 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹104.99, while the 52-week low is ₹95. The BSE volume for the day was 8790 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.