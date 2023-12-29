Hello User
RBZ JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : RBZ JEWELLERS Sparkles with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

RBZ JEWELLERS stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 104.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 110.23 per share. Investors should monitor RBZ JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

RBZ JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

RBZ JEWELLERS Share Price Today : RBZ Jewellers had an open price of 110.23 and a close price of 104.99 on the last day. The highest price recorded for the day was 110.23, while the lowest price was also 110.23. The market capitalization is recorded as 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 104.99, while the 52-week low is 95. The BSE volume for the day was 8790 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST RBZ JEWELLERS share price Today :RBZ JEWELLERS trading at ₹110.23, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹104.99

The current data for RBZ JEWELLERS stock shows that the stock price is 110.23. There has been a percent change of 4.99, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.24, suggesting that the stock has gained value.

29 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST RBZ JEWELLERS share price Live :RBZ JEWELLERS closed at ₹104.99 on last trading day

On the last day, RBZ Jewellers had a trading volume of 8790 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 104.99.

