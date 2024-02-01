REC Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the REC stock opened at ₹492.65 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹501 and a low of ₹484 during the day. The market capitalization of REC is ₹131,358.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹511.5 and the 52-week low is ₹110.5. The BSE volume for REC shares on that day was 374,313.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST
REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹492 on last trading day
