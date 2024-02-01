Hello User
REC Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
REC stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 492 per share. The stock is currently trading at 498.85 per share. Investors should monitor REC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

REC Stock Price Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the REC stock opened at 492.65 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 501 and a low of 484 during the day. The market capitalization of REC is 131,358.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 511.5 and the 52-week low is 110.5. The BSE volume for REC shares on that day was 374,313.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹492 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for REC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 374,313. The closing price for the day was 492.

