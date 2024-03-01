Hello User
REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST
REC stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 3.68 %. The stock closed at 426.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 442.3 per share. Investors should monitor REC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

REC Stock Price Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, REC opened at 427.05 and closed at 426.6. The stock's high was 444.9, while the low was 425. REC's market capitalization stood at 116,467.5 crores. The 52-week high for REC was 524, and the low was 110.75. On the BSE, the trading volume for REC was 764,049 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:34 AM IST REC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.22%
3 Months17.13%
6 Months85.23%
YTD7.07%
1 Year284.22%
01 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST REC share price Today :REC trading at ₹442.3, up 3.68% from yesterday's ₹426.6

REC stock is currently priced at 442.3, with a 3.68% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 15.7 points.

01 Mar 2024, 08:10 AM IST REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹426.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the REC BSE volume was 764,049 shares with a closing price of 426.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!