REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, REC opened at ₹427.05 and closed at ₹426.6. The stock's high was ₹444.9, while the low was ₹425. REC's market capitalization stood at ₹116,467.5 crores. The 52-week high for REC was ₹524, and the low was ₹110.75. On the BSE, the trading volume for REC was 764,049 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Mar 2024, 09:34 AM IST
REC share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.22%
|3 Months
|17.13%
|6 Months
|85.23%
|YTD
|7.07%
|1 Year
|284.22%
01 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST
REC share price Today :REC trading at ₹442.3, up 3.68% from yesterday's ₹426.6
REC stock is currently priced at ₹442.3, with a 3.68% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 15.7 points.
01 Mar 2024, 08:10 AM IST
REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹426.6 on last trading day
On the last day, the REC BSE volume was 764,049 shares with a closing price of ₹426.6.